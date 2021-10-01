Carbon and Emery Race at Sanpete Classic

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos and Spartans headed over the mountain to join 20 other teams in the Sanpete Classic on Wednesday.

Union’s Jett Davenport set the pace for the boys, finishing with a 15:53.7 time. Kobe Cruz was close behind, taking third with a time of 15:59. Fellow Carbon teammates finished as follows: Pierce Bryner in 16th (16:58.1), Garrett Black in 26th (17:29), Braxton Ware in 31st (17:45.1) and Nathan Engar in 36th (17:49.4).

Sophomore Camdon Larsen led the Spartans in 24th with a time of 17:24.5. He was followed by Merritt Meccariello in 29th (17:38.3), Jack Christiansen in 41st (17:55.7), Dillan Larsen in 42nd (17:56.8) and Bryon Christiansen in 44th (18:01.4).

Mountain Ridge (44) took first with all five of their runners placing in the top 15. Union took second with 97 points while Richfield (107) ended in third, Carbon (112) fourth, Manti (168) fifth and Emery (180) sixth. Full results can be found here.

Mountain Ridge also dominated the girls’ race with four runners coming in the top six and all five finishing in the top nine. Salem Hills came in second with 109 points while Carbon came in third, first in 3A, with 115 points.

Beverly Lancaster took third overall with a 19:08.6 time. The next Dinos to cross were Ambree Jones in 12th (19:50.8), Ada Bradford in 34th (21:22.7), Ellie Hanson in 47th (21:53) and Lindsie Fausett in 54th (22:22.3).

The Lady Spartans, on the other hand, only had four runners, and as a result, did not receive a team score. Those that participated were Kallee Cook (46th, 21:52.8), Kylee Willis (67th, 23:46.3), Kallee Lake (71st, 24:26.4) and Kadrianne Bird (87th, 26:26.2). Full results for the girls can be found here.

Emery will host the next meet for the two teams on Oct. 6.