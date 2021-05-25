Carbon and Emery Represented at the 3A All-Star Games

A number of members from the Carbon and Emery high school baseball teams were given another chance to play this year with the 3A All-Star games that were hosted on Carbon’s baseball fields on Saturday afternoon.

Carbon High coach Jeff Cisneros remarked that both games were very competitive. The underclassmen game began at 11 a.m. and ended 9-7 with team one on top.

Team one for the underclassmen consisted of Jace Mangum and Ryker Jensen of Emery, Tryker Greenhalgh, Porter Bowles and Wyatt Payton of Juab, Daycen Rohrer, Kason Maycock and Maddux Russell of Union, Caleb Sullivan, Blake Thomas and Broc Miller of Granstville, Mitchell Steen and Rhett Wolfley of Providence Hall, Ethan Ward and Daysun Cuthill of American Leadership Academy, Riley Barney of South Sevier, Hunter Price of North Sanpete and Cooper Tangren of Grand.

The underclassmen team two included Rylan Hart, Jordan Fossat and Jacob Vasquez of Carbon, Heston Jenson and Jaron Ross of Richfield, Gage Adams and Ashton Lindley of Morgan, Wayland Crane and Josh Jackson of Delta, Braxton Henningson and Britton Keisel of Manti, McKay Wells of Summit Academy, Derek Allen of South Summit and Garrett Young of San Juan.

Rhett Wolfley of Providence Hall was named the MVP of the underclassmen game with two hits and a great game played as a catcher.

The senior game then began around 2:30 p.m. and Cisneros remarked that team one was once again victorious.

The senior team one featured Jax Madsen and Luke Stilson of Emery, Dalin Ludlow, Brayden Lawton and Teagen Christensen of Juab, Zach Foote, Rayden Deets and Ryne Russell of Union, Josh Staley, Kaden Kelley and Zach Hale of Grantsville, Chase Marshall and Jayden Lopez of Providence Hall, Dillon Holt of American Leadership Academy, Karson Hunt of South Sevier, Cameron Smith of North Sanpete and Tyler Lindsey of Grand.

Team two consisted of Kade Dimick, Cooper Schade and Derick Robison of Carbon, Alex Zang and Kyler Nilson of Judge Memorial, Will Robinson, Max Robinson and Kasey Giddings of Richfield, Alex Harden and Ty Birkeland of Morgan, Austin Topham of Delta, Jason Nelson of Manti, Hayden Suhadolc of South Summit, Easton Bethea of San Juan and Keegan Jonas of Summit Academy.

Carbon High’s Kade Dimick was named the MVP as he pitched two scoreless innings to go along with a double and single.

“My feedback from coaches was that everyone had a great experience and that playing them on our new fields at Carbon was very successful,” stated Cisneros.