Carbon and Emery Rodeo Athletes Score More Points Over the Past Weekend

By Julie Johansen

The West Desert and Rich/Morgan rodeo teams hosted the weekend rodeos on Sept. 13 and 14 in Tooele and Morgan. Some team members from both Carbon and Emery teams were able to score in the top ten and add to their points at these rodeos.

Carbon team member Kaden Tonc was first in steer wrestling on Saturday, as was Ean Ellis in tie down roping. On Friday, Madisen Donathan tied the goat fast enough for sixth place, while Tadd Nielson, with Uintah Basin partner Straton McNiel, captured fifth in team roping. Hayden Tonc scored at both rodeos in the Rifle Shoot with a fourth and eighth place shoot.

Top scorers for the Emery Team included Dalton Allred with first and third place rides in bulls, Will Jeffs finished fifth both days in steer wrestling and 10th in tie down roping. Wyatt Fox was first both at rodeos and Cody Howard was eighth and ninth in the rifle shoots.

The rodeo trail now heads South to Cedar City and Panguitch for the next weekend, Sept. 20 and 21.