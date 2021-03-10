Carbon and Emery Schools Represented at Regional Spelling Bee

The Southeast Educational Service Center (SESC) hosted the regional spelling bee in Moab on March 9. This spelling bee is a local competition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee and the winner will participate in a newly-designed Scripps program that was implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Carbon School District, the competitors were eighth grader Josiah Trostle, seventh grader Avy Atwood and fourth grader Matthew Blackburn. Eighth grader Adam Olsen, fifth grader Kenless Ward and seventh grader Jaxon Durrant represented the Emery School District.

For the Grand School District, Makenna Jackman of sixth grade, Theo Weissinger of fifth grade and Magenta Crane of eighth grade competed. Alexis Bailey, eighth grade, Hyrum Vess, fifth grade, and Bobby Morrison, sixth grade, were present for the San Juan District.

“The lessons learned by participating in a spelling bee can last a lifetime and benefit even those who don’t outlast all competitors. This will surely spell success for their futures,” stated Johnna Boyack of the SESC.

Monticello’s Alexis Bailey took first place and was joined by Matthew Blackburn of Creekview Elementary in second place and Jaxon Durrant of Canyon View Middle School in third place. It was stated that the 10 to 12 finalists that will travel to the Orlando area will have earned the right for competition in the finals by advancing through three levels of online spelling competition.

The three levels are the preliminary, quarterfinals and semifinals. Boyack stated that if the winner of the SESC Regional Bee is one of the 10 to 12 finalists, expenses will be provided for the winner and one parent or guardian will be invited to attend the National Bee.

“We would like to thank the school spelling bee coordinators, parents and administrators for supporting our regional bee. A special thanks to Jessie Magleby, Head of Adult Services for Grand County Library, our spelling bee pronouncer, and our SESC judges, Theresa Wilson and Johnna Boyack,” concluded Boyack.