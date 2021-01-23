Carbon and Emery Stay Afloat at Uintah

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos and Spartans were on the road on Wednesday to compete at the Uintah Last Chance Invitational.

The relay teams began the meet as the Lady Dinos took first in the 200 medley while Emery finished in third. They went in the same order in the 200 free relay as well.

The Lady Spartans exacted revenge with their first-place spot in the 400 free, just ahead of Carbon in second. Emery’s boys team took second in the 200 free and third in the 200 medley and 400 free while the Dinos finished in third in the 200 free.

Lady Spartan Haley Guymon continued her strong season with a first-place finish in the 100 fly. She also set a personal record (PR) in the event, dropping her time by 1.62 seconds. Then, in the 100 back, Guymon set another PR and took second with Nicole Swasey (CHS) in third.

Carbon’s Sofia Crompton took first in the 50 free with Sydney Carter (EHS) in second. Carter later took second again in the 100 free with Swasey in third. Fellow Dino Logan Odendahl also took third in the 200 free.

Uintah proved to be the strongest swimmers on the day and took first overall with 101 points. Carbon came in second with 74 points followed by Emery in third with 68 points.

On the boys’ side, Kyler Minchey grabbed a first-place spot after shaving off nearly one second of his best time in the 100 breast. Spartan teammate Kegley Terry also took third in the event.

Spencer Tullis (CHS) took second in the 200 free while Gabe Ibanez (CHS) finished in third in the 50 free. Spartans Elias Morris and Taylor Durrant each set new PRs in the 100 free and ended in second and third, respectively.

Union ended on top this time with 140 points followed by Uintah (72), Emery (63) and Carbon (31).