Carbon and Emery Swim at Cedar Invite

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon and Emery swim participated in the extremely competitive Cedar Invite this past weekend. Both teams faired well in the first meet of 2021, even after the long break.

Carbon took second in the girls’ 200 medley relay while Emery finished in fourth. The Spartans beat out the Dinos on the boys’ side of the same event, taking third while Carbon took fourth. The Lady Dinos again impressed in the 200 free relay with their second-place finish. Emery followed suit by taking second in the boys’ 200 free relay. The Lady Spartans relay had their best showing of the day in the 400 free, taking second with Carbon in third. The Dinos also took third in the boys’ 400 free relay.

Individually, there were several Dinos and Spartans that had great meets. Emery’s shining senior, Haley Guymon, won both the 100 fly and 100 breast. Gabe Ibanez took first for the Dinos in the 100 fly and third in the 200 IM. Carbon’s Tyrca Jaramillo took second behind Guymon in the 100 breast with Nicole Swasey (CHS) in fourth.

The Lady Dinos again dominated the 50 free. Freshman Alyssa Chamberlain ended just a quarter of a second from first place, taking second. Haylie Powell finished in third with Thalyn Lyman in fifth. Emery’s Sydney Carter took fourth in the event.

Camden Chamberlain (CHS) took second in the 200 free and third in the 500 free. Emery’s Dax Minchey grabbed second in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 back. Elias Morris ended in third for the Spartans in the 100 breast. Kyler Minchey (EHS) edged out Carbon’s Spencer Tullis in the 100 free as the two finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the girls’ 100 free, Jaramillo (CHS) took third with Carter (EHS) in fifth. Sofia Crompton (CHS) took fourth in the 100 fly while Abby Johansen (EHS) took fifth in the 500 free. In the 200 IM, Swasey (CHS) ended in fourth with Aubrey Guymon (EHS) in fifth.

Cedar won both the boys’ and girls’ divisions. The Lady Dinos took second with 381 points with Emery in fourth with 279 points. On the boys’ side, the Spartans finished in second (309) with Carbon in fourth (246).

The Spartans will host Grand on Thursday before heading to Union on Friday. The Dinos will not have any meets this week as they prepare for the Uintah Last Chance Invitational on Jan. 20.