Carbon and Emery Tennis Compete in Regionals

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Region 12 tennis tournament took place over the weekend with both Carbon and Emery looking to make some noise and qualify for state.

The Lady Dinos dominated the first round, taking all five matches and advancing into the quarterfinals. In first singles, Lindsey Snow was the lone Dino to win her second match (6-0, 6-1) and make it to the finals. She lost 4-6, 2-6 to Sara Utlley (Richfield) but took second place in region. Lizzy Blackburn took third in region in second singles by defeating Gabby Carter (South Sevier) 6-2, 6-3.

Second doubles partners Ana Maria Olivas and Alyssa Ellis also took third in region after beating Megan Hess and Aspen Taylor of Emery. In third singles, Nicole Swasey took fourth in region as did Alex Cartwright and Kaydance Scoville in first doubles. Through their efforts, all of the Lady Dinos qualified for state.

First double partners Shaylee Grange and Haley Guymon had the best showing for Emery. The duo won 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-3 in their first and second matches, respectively. They then faced Richfield in the finals and came up just short 4-6, 4-6, 6-7 to take second overall. In second doubles, Hess and Taylor won their first match to advance to the quarterfinals, narrowly lost to Richfield (6-7, 6-3, 4-6) and then lost to Carbon for fourth place. Both doubles partners qualified for state for the Lady Spartans.

For Emery singles, Morgan Hughes took sixth in first singles, Carlie Bennett took seventh in second singles and Paige Cox took sixth third singles.

As a team, Richfield took first, South Sevier second with Carbon coming in third and Emery in fourth.

State will take place this weekend at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.