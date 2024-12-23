Carbon and Emery Wrestling Compete at Christmas Clash

The Christmas Clash was held over the weekend in Herriman at Salt Lake Academy. The two-day event had many teams gather from all over the state. The Dinos would place in the 16 spot, out of 49 teams.

Jantz Greenhalgh finished, placing second in the 106-weight class. Greenhalgh finished with 24 points for the Carbon team. Ashdyn Densley competed in the same weight class, as he placed fourth overall.

Riker O’Hearon finished in second place as well at the tournament in the 120-weight class, earning 27 team points. O’Hearon had a close match for the championship, as it went to an “Ultimate Tie Breaker”, where his opponent from Timpanogos won in a tough battle. Koen Labrum ended the tournament scoring eight points for his team, followed by Trace Crespin and Gavin Fausett with six points each.

For the Spartans, Emery placed at 20 in the team standings. Devon Byars finished placing third for Emery, earning 27 team points. Byars won the third place match against his opponent from Pleasant Grove by fall in the first round. Dixon Peacock finished the tournament with 11 team points, followed by Boden Christman with eight points and Joshua Howard scoring seven.

The girls wrestling teams were also in attendance as Rickelle Collins led the Dinos in points, scoring 13 for her team. Kallie Lefler ended the tournament earning nine points, followed by Farrah and Emma Parker, scoring four points each. Dazi Thatcher was the lone point scorer for the Emery girls, as she ended the tournament with an impressive 10 points for Emery.

The Beehive 25 will be the next tournament on Dec. 27-28 in Juab County. The top 25 wrestlers in the state in each weight-class will compete with one another, in a pre-state championship look at some of the best in the state.