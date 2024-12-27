Carbon and Emery’s Region will Re-Align in Fall

The Utah High School Athletics Association had a few meetings recently to speak about possible schools being relocated into different regions and even different classifications. Their fourth and final meeting would bring a large discussion on the 3A classification, specifically regarding Cedar.

The Cedar City Reds are currently a 4A school and were in hopes of moving down to 3A. The Board of Trustees agreed for Cedar to move down in football, but remain in 4A for the rest of the sports.

The Reds will now be a part of the 3A South region, with six other schools: Carbon, Canyon View, Juab, Manti, North Sanpete and Richfield. On the other side, the 3A North will include Ben Lomond, Grantsville, Logan, Morgan, Ogden and Union.

Moving onto all other sports, except football, the Dinos will now be part of Region 13. The rest of Region 13 includes Union, Emery, North Sanpete and Manti. Four of Carbon’s region opponents this year will move to Region 14 with Canyon View. They are Juab, Delta, Richfield and Providence Hall.

The final region in 3A will be Region 12, which will now include Ben Lomond, Grantsville, Layton Christian Academy, Logan, Morgan and Ogden.

The Emery Spartans will remain in 2A in football with Delta, Grand, San Juan and South Sevier. Green River and Pinnacle will also remain in the same region for all sports with Monticello, Monument Valley and Whitehorse.

Some other news that will change will be South Summit moving up to 4A in all sports except football, as well as the 6A schools staying in their current three regions, with some schools moving around throughout the 5A and 6A regions.

All-in-all, Carbon will have a tougher football region, as Cedar enters the mix. Also, Carbon’s movement to Region 13 will bring their region from eight teams to five. This will make for an easier path for a region title in some sports, but only time will tell what the pros and cons will be.