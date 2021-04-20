Carbon and Pinnacle Attend Uintah Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon, Pinnacle and 13 other teams met in Vernal over the weekend to take part in the Uintah Invitational. The Dinos continue to own the track and put up another huge weekend.

Ryker Childs impressed with his blowout win in the 110 hurdles and later took the 100 meter sprint and 300 hurdles. In his fourth event, Childs took second in the long jump. Kobe Cruz took second in the the 3200 and third in the 1600 meter while Will Carmichael ended in fourth in the 200. Bradley Wood also took third in shot put.

For Pinnacle, Landen Hardy took second in the 400 meter while Christian Winder ended in seventh in the high jump. After 16 events, the Dinos (106) took second, just behind Cottonwood (111). Pinnacle came in 12th with 10 points.

The Lady Dinos dominated the competition. Their 4×100 team won its event. Makenna Blanc took the 800 meter race while Beverly Lancaster won the 1600 meter with Sophia Taylor in second. Haylee Prescott took second in the 200 meter.

The Lady Dinos controlled the 3200, taking the 2-5 spots with Beverly Lancaster, Sophia Taylor, Ambree Jones and Erin Stromness, respectively. Haylee Prescott won the high jump, while Prescott and SayDee Johnson finished first and second, respectively, in the long jump.

Carbon’s Eminie Elliott took second in 100 hurdles with Kinlee Lewis in fourth. Mia Crompton also took fourth in the 400 meter. In throwing, Kayla Lee took third in shot put while Miriah Salee ended in third in javelin.

Carbon won the girls’ division with 172 points compared to North Summit in second with 90. Pinnacle did not score, but Madison Sasser had the best finish in 30th place in the 800.

The Dinos will head to Juab on Tuesday to compete in the 8×8 and then to Monticello on Saturday. Pinnacle, on the other hand, will travel to Blanding on Saturday.