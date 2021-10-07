Carbon and Pinnacle Race in Roosevelt

Photos courtesy of Telisse Martak

It was a great day for running on Tuesday afternoon in Roosevelt as both Carbon and Pinnacle made the trip to compete at the Union XC Invitational.

Union had a good start on its home course by claiming the top two spots in the boys’ race. Kobe Cruz set a new personal record with his sub 16-minute time (15:56.6) and took third overall. Also joining the top 10 were Braxton Ware (ninth, 17:00.2) and Garrett Black (10th, 17:04.7). Pierce Bryner was close behind, taking 13th (17:25.3) while Easton Humes ended in 15th (17:29.3).

For the Panthers, Jonathan Kessler led the way in 19th (17:38.6). He was followed by Cole Barton in 63rd (20:44.8), Michael Schmitz in 64th (21:08.8) and Jason Miller in 72nd (27:08.6). In the team standings, Union took first with 47 points while Carbon was right on its heels in second with 50 points. In 3A races, teams need five runners to score, so Pinnacle was not given a team score. For full results, please click here.

The Lady Dinos were without a few runners, including Sophie Taylor, Beverly Lancaster and Ada Bradford. Even without those three girls, Carbon competed hard and took third overall as a team with 89 points. North Sanpete came in first with 49 points while Manti took second with 57 points.

Ambree Jones led the Dinos with her fourth-place finish (19:35.6). Ellie Hanson (21:30.7), Mariah George (21:33.7) and Linsie Fausett (21:43.3) all finished in a pack, taking 14th, 16th and 18th, respectively. Lilly Seeley was the final Dino to score as she took 41st (23:29.5). As for the Panthers, Kemery Stuckenschneider ended in 55th (25:13.7), Madison Sasser in 63rd (25:54.3), Darolani Motte in 79th (28:38.3) and Kiera Davis in 92nd (31:59.0). Full results can be found here.

“The weather was perfect in Roosevelt,” stated Carbon’s head coach, Telisse Martak. “It was a great course and our runners set tons of personal best [times]. The boys ran tough against Union and our JV boys ran fantastic.”

Up next, Carbon will gear up for regionals on Oct. 20. Pinnacle, on the other hand, will compete at the Titan Meet next Tuesday.