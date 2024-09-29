Carbon and Richfield Go to Double Overtime

The Carbon soccer club traveled to Richfield on Thursday for a match against the Wildcats. In their last meeting in Price, the Lady Dinos walked away with a comfy victory, 5-1. This time around, the Lady Cats made sure to bring the intensity on their home turf.

The match showed each team’s defense thoroughly, as they played hard for the entire contest, ending regulation scoreless on both sides. Bringing on overtime, the story would remain the same, with the defenses relentless, ending the overtime period scoreless as well.

The match would finally come to a conclusion in the second overtime, as Richfield successfully found the Carbon net, as the match ended with a hard-fought 1-0 loss for the Lady Dinos. Carbon drops to 8-4 in the region, still sitting comfortably in the third spot behind Manti (11-1) and Canyon View (11-1). Delta (5-7) sits in fourth behind Carbon.

Next up for the Carbon team, will be their final week of regular season matches. First, on Tuesday, Manti visits Carbon County for a possible pre state tournament matchup. Thursday, they close out the season against the familiar opponents in the Emery Lady Spartans, where the match will be at Carbon as well.