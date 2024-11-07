Carbon Band and Color Guard State Send Off *Photo Gallery*

Carbon High School hosted a send off for the Marching Band and Color Guard as they will be competing in the state competition on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 in St. George. The defending state champions were looking to get one last practice in with friends and family in attendance.

The band director Adam Cunningham noted the temperatures were just right as the marching band and color guard were likely to compete in the cold weather. Hot chocolate was offered to everyone on the chilly night as the Star Wars musical ambience overtook the football stadium.

Other performed pieces were from the Drum Line, Pep Band and of course, Carbon’s school song. Wishing the best of luck to the group, fight team, fight on!