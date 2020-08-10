Carbon Blanks Union in Season Opener *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos came roaring out of the gate in their season opener against Union on Thursday. With the home field advantage, Carbon blanked the visiting Cougars, holding them scoreless and taking the 6-0 win.

Carbon recorded two goals in the first half to take a comfortable lead into halftime. The team was firing on all cylinders in the second half, connecting with the net four more times to take the dominating victory.

Ryan Brady led the Lady Dinos with three goals. Kacie Brady notched two while Sophia Crompton added one to the board. Emma Flemmet led the defense from the goal, recording the shutout.

Up next, the Lady Dinos will take on Manti on Monday, Aug. 10. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. in Price. Carbon will then have a short break before facing Parowan on Tuesday, Aug. 18 in the team’s first road game of the season.