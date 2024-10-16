Carbon Boys and Girls Each Place Second at Divisionals

The Carbon cross country teams traveled to Lakeside Park in Orem for the 3A Divisionals. The 3A division was split into two groups, where both boys’ and girls’ groups competed against seven other teams and the top six teams qualified for state. Both teams finished in the second position in their groups, earning the opportunity to compete at state in Salt Lake City.

Starting with the boy’s group, Grantsville claimed the top spot with a score of 41. Carbon (44), Manti (71), Union (94), Emery (160), Judge Memorial (173), Juan Diego (187) and Delta (200) followed.

Spencer Butler led the way for the Dinos, finishing in third place, earning the bronze with a time of 16:49.9. Dallin Humes followed in sixth with a time of 17:00.4 and Evan Criddle broke the top ten in ninth with a time of 17:10.1. Bradley Sweeney (17:17.2), Tyler Morris (17:30.0), Michael Weber (17:38.4) and Samuel Wilson (17:45.0) followed, all of which made it into finishing in the top 20 out of 59 competitors.

In the girl’s group, Union place first in the team scores with 47. They were followed by Carbon (51), Canyon View (67), Morgan (77), Manti (124), Summit Academy (158), Delta (211) and Providence Hall (225).

Rozlyn Stowe led the way for the Lady Dinos, earning the bronze medal with a time of 18:30.9. Josie Yate followed closely behind in fourth, finishing with a time of 19:55.7. Aly Bryner finished in the top ten out of the 58 competitors, with a time of 21:27.7. Brettlee Kennedy (22:35.8), Kaylee Pitcher (22:36.5), Alexa Jones (23:39.0) and Mackenzie Fredrickson (24.58.6) followed.

The teams will now prepare for the state championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Oct. 30. The girl’s group will start at 1:30 p.m., the boys will start at 2 p.m. and the award will be given out at 2:30 p.m.