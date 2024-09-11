Carbon Boys XC Finishes Fifth at Juab Invitational

The Dinos Cross Country teams competed in Nephi at the Juab Invitational on Thursday. The Carbon boys accumulated a score of 169, giving them the fifth place finish out of 22 teams. The Lady Dinos finished in the eleventh spot out of 17 teams.

Starting with the boys in the group of 160 competitors, Spenser Butler had a great three-mile race, finishing at 16 overall with a time of 15:57.2. Evan Criddle finished at 27, with a time of 16:17.2. Bradley Sweeney rounded out the Carbon boys finishing in the top 25%, with a time of 16:32.3.

Michael Weber barely missed the top 25%, finishing at 41, with a time of 16:39.3. Weber was followed by the rest of the Dino squad, all finishing in the top 60 competitors in the event: Samuel Wilson (46, 16:43:5), Dallin Humes (49, 16:51.1) and Mathew Stromness (60, 17:02.6).

On the girl’s side for the Lady Dinos, the event had 120 competitors. Allie Bryner led the way, finishing at 39 with a time of 20:42.3. Brettlee Kennedy (51, 21:08.8) and Kaylee Pitcher (55, 21:22.8) weren’t far behind, finishing in the top 50%. They were followed by Alexa Jones (22:53.7), Kiley Bishoff (24:07.3) and Briella Hatch (26.34.1).

Carbon traveled to North Sanpete on Tuesday, Sept. 10 for their next event.