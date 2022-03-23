Carbon, Canyon View Decided in Shootout

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos were in Cedar City on Tuesday to face the Falcons. Although the intensity was up in the first half, neither team was able to break through.

Then, in the second half, Carbon was able to get on the board with a goal from Luke Brady. Unfortunately, Canyon View also found the back of the net to make it 1-1 after regulation.

The two extra time periods came and went with the score still tied at one. The Dinos got on top in the shootout with goals from Jackson Griffeth, Max Solhaug and Miguel Ordonez. They held on to win 1(3)-1(2).

Carbon (3-4, 2-1) at long last will return home to face Grand (2-2, 1-1) on Thursday.