Carbon Caring for Kids Prepares for Thanksgiving Break

Last week, Carbon Caring for Kids made the announcement that the organization is once again looking for assistance in feeding local children over Thanksgiving break.

“It’s that time of year again,” the organization shared. “We have lots of opportunities to serve and help the kids in our area.”

With the Thanksgiving break rapidly approaching, Carbon Caring for Kids needed over 130 kits for local youth. As of Monday afternoon, it was stated that just over 20 of those kits are still needed. Each of the listed items for the kits will be used for one kit and one child.

“We will provide the bags for the kits,” shared Carbon Caring for Kids. “You can come pick them up before you make your kits. Or, you can make the kits and when you come drop them off, you can transfer them to a bag we provide.”

The kits are needed by Monday, Nov. 22. Needed items are three microwavable Chef Boyardee meals, two tuna fish and cracker packs, one container of peanut butter and one container of jam (non-breakable), one box of cereal, four fruit cups, four Go-Go squeezes, six individual snacks and five granola bars. It was said that milk, bread and fruit will also be added.

Kits should be dropped off at the Loveless home, which is located at 1551 West Cedar Drive in Price.