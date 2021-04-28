Carbon Cat Rescue Requests Assistance with TNR Program

Carbon Cat Rescue, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to educating the community on the care of cats while saving as many feline lives as possible, recently spoke up regarding the feral cat overpopulation.

Spring marks kitten season, and the rescue is overwhelmingly busy with small lives. Daily, there are messages received by the rescue regarding assistance with cats, often with the animal being marked as feral.

With this in mind, Carbon Cat Rescue stated that the organization is in need of the community’s help to continue to trap, neuter and release (TNR) community cats. Those that are interested would be responsible for a number of duties regarding this venture.

The duties include helping to coordinate areas where trapping is possible, setting up traps, transporting cats in the traps to the veterinarian to be fixed and then transporting them back to where they were trapped in order to release them.

Those that are interested in assisting with the TNR of local feral cats may reach out to Carbon Cat Rescue on the organization’s Facebook page. The plan is to conduct TNRs throughout in Carbon and Emery counties.

“But we can’t do this alone, we need your help,” the rescue shared.