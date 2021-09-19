Carbon Chamber Honors Market Express

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce honored Market Express as its September business spotlight during its monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. Nick Kiahtipes accepted the honor on behalf of Market Express.

Kiahtipes took time to thank the chamber for the recognition as well as discuss the improvements being made at both Market Express locations.

First, he spoke on the Sinclair station, which has been under construction for a variety of upgrades. These include new fuel stations, improved landscaping and a dog park complete with grass. The station will also feature a Carbon County Tourism information kiosk in the near future as well as an iconic Sinclair dinosaur.

Kiahtipes then turned to the Chevron station, which has also received some upgrades. He said the biggest change has been the improvements made to the car wash. Upgrades to the car wash have allowed Market Express to reduce its water consumption while still providing a great wash for its customers.

“Congratulations to Market Express for being the Chamber’s Business Spotlight of the month,” the chamber shared. “We appreciate all you do for our area.”