Carbon Chamber Honors Nurses at 2024 Banquet

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) hosted their 2024 Nurses Banquet on Wednesday evening at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center (JLSC) on the USU Eastern campus.

Taren Powell, Chamber President, welcomed all to the banquet and thanked their banquet sponsors, who were AJ’s Custom Paint and Body, Castleview Hospital, Brook & Laura Dotson, Pierce Oil and Golden West Industries. Following this, the National Anthem was sang by members of the USU Chamber Choir and Steve Swinburne, Chamber Secretary, said a prayer.

Dinner was served by USU Eastern’s dining services before the guest speaker graced the stage. This year, the speaker was Lindsey Metelko, MSN, RN, CPPS and the Chief Nursing Officer of Castleview Hospital.

She began working at Castleview as an LPN and has been in the area for over 20 years. Metelko stated that it was an honor to speak and be surrounded by so many dedicated nurses and CNAs. She urged all of the nurses in attendance to take a moment and reflect on the incredible impact that they have had on families, patients, etc.

There are 4.7 million registered nurses in the nation, with four times as many registered nurses as physicians in the United States currently.

“We all know who really does the heavy work when it comes to taking care of patients,” Metelko stated.

According to a 2022 poll, nurses are trusted more than any other profession by the public. Nurses have topped the list every year since it was created in 1991, with the exception of 2001, when firefighters earned the role after the tragedy of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Metelko stressed that nursing is a profession that is not for the weak. Each day, nurses rise to the occasion with unwavering commitment, holding the hands of patients in their most vulnerable moments, listening to their fears and providing comfort when it is needed the most. Metelko told the nurses in the crowd that they should take pride and remember the lives they touched every day in their career.

“Your role is vital, you are the backbone of the healthcare system,” she stated, adding that it goes far past whatever medical setting each nurse may work in.

From there, Metelko reminded all the nurses that self care is just as important as the care of others, as nursing can be a demanding profession and it is easy to become overwhelmed. A study in the United Kingdom found that nurses walk about 26 miles per week. Beyond physical demands, there is mental and emotional stress that cannot be ignored.

Metelko became emotional as she reflected on the times that she has cried with many in the room after a particularly difficult situation, before encouraging them to find someone they feel comfortable with to ask for help, or to reach for a peer.

Metelko then thanked the significant others and family members of nurses, saying that they may come home late, stressed, distracted, and tired. The patients of the nurses loved ones was appreciated, with Metelko reminding them that what nurses deal with on a day-to-day basis cannot easily be described.

She closed by reminded the nurses that their work matters, what they do matters and each of them has the power to inspire hope and healing. She thanked them as well for helping her to be a better nurse and being the heart of the community.

Prizes were then given, with amounts varying from $100 to $500, and the grand prize also included a custom-made Minky blanket.