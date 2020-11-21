Carbon Chamber Recognizes Conductive Composites

Photo courtesy of Conductive Composites

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual luncheon on Thursday afternoon. During the event, Conductive Composites was announced as the November Business Spotlight.

Dr. Nate Hansen of Conductive Composites was in attendance to speak on the business, which he operates alongside his father. While Dr. Hansen currently resides in Heber, he has ties to Carbon and Emery counties as a College of Eastern Utah graduate.

In addition to the Heber location, Conductive Composites has a large facility in Emery County, which has been operating for nearly 10 years. The business began its local operations in Green River before relocating to Cleveland. Dr. Hansen explained that Cleveland and Emery County as a whole had much appeal to the company due to the area’s impressive workforce, affordable housing and expansion opportunities.

“Conductive Composites’ facility in Cleveland, UT is the material manufacturing arm of the Conductive Group and is focused on manufacturing and selling materials that are used in a wide variety of products and solutions,” the company shared. “Products benefit from these materials by providing the conductivity and shielding of metal with all the benefits of composite materials like significant weight reduction and ease of manufacturability. This creates a whole new realm of possibilities and opportunities for plastic, commercial and composite products.”

The Cleveland facility produces miles of metal coated carbon fiber each day, shipping 500 to 600 miles of the fiber each month. This fiber is used for medical wiring, cables and conduit, antennas and more.

With the growing demand for such products across the world, the company is continuing to expand its offerings, prompting the need for expansion and new employees. This includes a large expansion to the facility in Cleveland, which will bolster product offerings and bring new jobs.

“The Phase 2 building project is set to be completed by the end of November and Phase 3 expansion is currently underway,” the company shared. “Phase 3 will be a 20,000 sq. ft building that will provide additional manufacturing, shipping, office space and core process capabilities for nonwoven, precision converted and integration products.”

To learn more about the company, including its products and career opportunities, please visit www.conductive.com.