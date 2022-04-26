Carbon Chamber Recognizes Emery Telcom

During the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon last week, Emery Telcom was highlighted as a business spotlight for April. Emery Telcom Community Development and Public Relations Specialist Taren Powell was in attendance to accept the honor.

Emery Telcom is a telecommunications business that provides internet, cable TV and phone services to residents and businesses in rural Utah. The local business also recently expanded into northern Utah and Colorado with high-speed broadband lines stretching from Salt Lake City to Denver.

“We serve everywhere in between,” stated Powell.

The plans for expansion also direct the fiber lines south into Grand and San Juan counties with the intent to grow the economy and enhance quality of life for all residents. This project includes connecting the Navajo Nation to high-speed internet to give schools access to online resources and classes.

“That is definitely a goal of ours: to keep everyone connected,” said Powell.

Emery Telcom also offers a full suite of business solutions, which includes managing Wi-Fi, offering computers, phones and networking cameras along with servers, routers and data back ups. They also include VPN connections, a private network that enables users to access networks while out of the office. For those interested in more information on the various services that Emery Telcom provides, visit its website here.

Carbon County Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Peterson expressed his appreciation of having Emery Telcom in the area, along with the value of having Powell as a chamber board member.

“We are happy to serve this area and we are happy to be a part of the community,” concluded Powell.