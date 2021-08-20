Carbon Chamber Recognizes JN Auto

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized JN Auto at its monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. JN Auto owner Jesse Nielson accepted the business spotlight honor along with members of his staff.

Nielson took time to speak on the history of the business, reminiscing on how it all began by selling pre-owned vehicles from his father’s garage 12 years ago. The business gained traction at its official location in Huntington before continuing to grow by opening a second location in Price.

However, Nielson emphasized that none of this would have been possible without his hardworking and dedicated staff. In fact, one of his first buyers from that garage dealership is now his sales manager at the Huntington location. Many other well-known members of the community have also joined the team to assist Nielson, along with his supportive wife.

Nielson said that expanding to Price felt extremely natural as the community is very supportive of business in the area. The customers were also a key factor in expanding as Nielson recognized a need to bring his offerings and services closer to home for Carbon County residents.

JN Auto’s Price location is located at 151 North Carbonville Road. The dealership is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.