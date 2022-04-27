Carbon Chamber Spotlights Mellor and Associates

Mellor and Associates were spotlighted during the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon last week. Daniel Garibay accepted the honor and gave a short presentation on the company.

Mellor and Associates is an audit and tax firm based out of Draper. The firm primarily focuses on audits and CFO services, but has recently expanded to the tax side.

“It doesn’t matter how big your company is, we are happy to help you,” said Garibay.

During the presentation, Garibay expressed that the firm is focusing on helping local businesses receive Employer Retention Credits (ERC), which are being offered as a result of the pandemic. They will help you determine if your business qualifies along with an estimated amount of credit available, free of charge.

The ERC can possibly give your business $26,000 per employee combined for 2020 and 2021. “For business owners with employees, this is a good chance to take a look at it and see how we can help you,” said Garibay.

To find out if your business is eligible, click here.