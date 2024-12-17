Carbon Choirs Croon at Winter Concert

As Christmas day grows ever-nearer, the talented singers of the Carbon Dinos presented a Winter Choir Concert to the community.

This concert was hosted in the Carbon High School (CHS) auditorium on Monday, Dec. 16 and began at 7 p.m. Conducted by Kaitlyn Ipson and accompanied by Krystal King, the night began with the mixed choir, who sang “Jubilate, Joy We Bring”, “Do You Hear What I Hear” and “Holly Jolly Santa Claus”.

The treble choir was up next, presenting “Star of Glory” with soloists Madison Clark, Arianne Leander and Erin Martin, “O Little Town of Bethlehem”, with bells performed by Hannah Norton and soloists Brooklyn Jensen and Josie Yates, and “All I Want For Christmas is You”, accompanied by Erin Martin and with soloist Madilynn Barlow.

The chamber choir featured “Vuelie” from the Disney film “Frozen”, “Fum, Fum, Fum,” and “Mary Had a Baby”, with soloist Bradley Sweeney. Finally, the concert choir performed “Betelehemu” with percussion by Levi King, “Sleigh Ride” with percussion from King, Kelsie Palmer and Hannah Norton and “The Dream Isaiah Saw”, combined with the chamber choir, with organist Kaylee Pitcher.

Special thanks was given to Lee’s Music for the use of the electric organ, Adam Cunningham, Katie Rowley, CHS administration and those in attendance for the continued support of musical education.