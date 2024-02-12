Carbon Closes Out Impressive Season with Win on Senior Night

The Lady Dinos hosted the Canyon View Falcons (12-11) on Thursday for the final regular season game of the year. The night was also a special one for the seniors. Kylan Sorenson, Madison Orth and Amiah Timothy were all honored for their hard work and dedication.

Canyon View would have the slight lead over the Carbon after the first quarter, 11-10. Carbon would catch fire in the second with Bailey Johnson starting the run off with a nice three-point shot. On the next possession, after some great ball movement, Orth would find Sorensen for the assisted basket.

After a short shooting drought for both sides, Sage Vea found Timothy for the fast break score. Timothy would then find Maddi Ferguson as she knocked down the three, with the score favoring the Lady Dinos at the end of the half, 25-17.

Carbon had no plans of slowing down as Timothy would get a nice assist to Sorenson on a fast-break possession in the first minute of the second half. Jacie Jensen would then find Timothy at the three-point line with a nice bounce pass, putting the Lady Dinos on another run.

Timothy scored on another three-point shot later in the quarter, followed by a offensive rebound that turned to two points by Orth. Closing out the third quarter, Sorenson would get herself another three for the Lady Dinos and Jensen made a contested two pointer, bringing the lead to 17 at the end of three. Carbon would eventually get its 12th win, 53-41.

Sorenson had a great all-around performance. She scored 19 points with four baskets from three-point land with a couple assists. She added six rebounds, a steal and a block. Orth had a great performance, controlling the paint and completing a successful double-double with 15 rebounds, 12 points and two blocks.

Timothy had a good night sharing the ball and being active on defense. She would end the night with nine points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. All three seniors put on a great performance in front of their home crowd on senior night.

Carbon will have its first game of the state tournament on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. on their home court. They will face the winner of the Union/Juan Diego matchup on Feb. 13.