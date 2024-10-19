Carbon Closes Out Regular Season on the Road

The Carbon Dinos football team traveled to Cedar City for a region matchup with the Canyon View Falcons. Canyon View began the game with a 4-5 record and the Dinos were sitting at 3-6. Canyon View would strike first on their home field early in the first quarter, giving them the 7-0 lead.

Carbon would strike back, evening the game at seven after a pass from Stockton Kennedy to Maddux Wilson for a 6-yard touchdown. The Falcons answered back less than a minute later with a touchdown, followed by two more touchdowns as the first quarter came to a close. The score was now 28-7, with a comfy lead for the Falcons.

Canyon View continued where they left off in the first quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second. The Dinos found some life as halftime neared, with a 2-yard run touchdown from Anthony Wilson. Bringing the first half to an end with the Falcon lead, 49-14.

The clock would run in the second half, with limited action, as Canyon View scored once more before the game was brought to an end. Ending with a Falcon victory, 56-14. With the regular season over now for the Carbon team, they will set their sight on the playoffs in the 3A state tournament.

Carbon will likely earn a first-round game, set for Oct. 25, where the game will be held at the higher ranked teams home field.