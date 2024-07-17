Carbon Commissioners Approve Interlocal Agreement with the Utah Inland Port Authority

Shanny Wilson, Carbon County Economic Development and Tourism Director, visited the commissioners during their Wednesday evening meeting to discuss the consideration and possible approval of both the interlocal agreement between the Utah Inland Port Authority and Carbon County and the resolution to adopt the Castle Country Project Area plan.

Wilson stated that when conversations with the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) first began, the focus was really on bringing infrastructure to Ridge Road and other areas.

Commissioner Larry Jensen stated that a lot has been heard about the UIPA for several years now, including a lot of controversy. He explained that, initially, the vision was to have facilities in Salt Lake City and and four locations in Rural Utah that have rail service.

Shipping containers would come off barges in the ocean in California, be set on a train, and would travel to Utah to go to one of the five places to be unloaded and repackaged into semis, who would deliver products. Currently, this has been changed.

Legislature has authorized the UIPA to use money for infrastructure in rural parts of the state. The UIPA now has money available that can be used in instances such as upgrading the power system into Ridge Road, giving Wellington MicroTech the power needed for their facility, as well as high-pressure natural gas that would tie into the gas field west of Price, bringing a line to the area.

These are only two examples of ways that the port can put money toward companies that would likely get off the ground and come to the county. As that money is brought here, the county is required to create a project area and the only tax incentive for a company would be that the money from the port be put into the project upfront.

When taxes are paid by that company, part would go back to the UIPA, who would reinvest back into the county once again. The other half of the tax would go directly to the county and taxing entities would have an increase of the taxes collected.

Wilson explained that instead of a 75/25 split post performance, this will now be a 50/50 split. This funding is aimed to help the small communities grow, expand and bring industries to the area.

Commissioner Tony Martines credited this is a good starting point, with Commissioner Jensen saying that the county has the ability to set a CRA like Intermountain Projects, and this is a positive thing that is very misunderstood.

Carbon County’s project area consists of approximately 360 acres included out on Ridge Road and the south end of Wellington. The entities included will be Wellington MicroTech, Savage and three acres for the Longhorn Project.

The UIPA will not be tracking wages of jobs created but will rather target industries that create high-wage jobs. Wilson also stated that the county is partnering with Emery County, who has some great things happening as well. Following this discussion, both the interlocal agreement and the area plan were approved by the commission, who commended Wilson on her hard work.