Carbon Commissioners Thanked for Livestock Show Support

Three young representatives of the Castle Country Classic Livestock Show were in attendance during the Sept. 4 Carbon County Commission meeting.

The representatives wished to thank the commissioners for supporting the show this year. There was a great turnout, with 177 youth from Carbon and Emery counties showing 150 animals. The theme was Hawaiian and the kids got to show in Hawaiian shirts.

Livestock such as goats, lambs and pigs were shown. Next year will mark the fifth year of the show and the hope is to put on something extra-special. The commissioners were commended for their continuous support before being read a quote on true champions and where they are made.

The livestock show members gave each of the commissioners a bag to keep from the show. Commission Chair Casey Hopes stated that the show is one of those events that are worthwhile putting on for the youth.

Commissioner Martines stated that they always look forward to having the young men come up and present.