Carbon Competes at Southern Classic

The Carbon girls’ basketball team made their way to St. George for the Southern Classic basketball tournament. The team had three games in three days, beginning with Liberty, Nevada. The Lady Dinos were off to a good start in the game, heading into the half with the lead, 26-17.

The Liberty Patriots weren’t calling it quits, as they outscored Carbon in the third quarter, as well as the final quarter. Liberty scored 21 points as they rallied in the fourth, pulling off the comeback win in game one, 51-48. Jacie Jensen and Bailey Curtis finished the game with 11 points each. Maddie Ferguson had seven in the game and Blythe Bradford finished with six.

In the following game the next day, Carbon would match up against the Hunter Wolverines. The game was even at the half, tied 20-20. The Carbon squad then outscored the Wolverines in the third, going into the final quarter with a five-point lead.

The fourth quarter again would have the game slip away from the Dinos, as Hunter held Carbon to four points, closing out the game with a win, 47-41. Jensen led the Dinos with 24 points and Bailey Johnson and Bradford finished the game with six.

For the final game of the weekend, Carbon would play the Orem Tigers. Carbon played their third close game consecutively, as the half ended at 20-12. The Tigers clawed their way back in the game in second half, outscoring Carbon by five.

It wasn’t good enough, as the Lady Dinos finished the weekend off on a good note, taking down the Tigers, 48-45. Jensen led Carbon again, with 14 points. Saren Nelson followed with eight points, Johnson had six and Bradford ended with five in the game.

Carbon will now prepare for a region game against the Richfield Wildcats. The two team always seem to have great competitive battles. The game will be broadcast live on Dec. 17, at ETVNews.comLiveSports, followed by another game on their home court against Manti on Thursday, Dec. 19.