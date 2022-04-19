Carbon Competes in Grantsville Tourney

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Over the weekend, the Dinos traveled to take part in the Grantsville tournament. Things started off well for the Dinos as Derrick Jorgensen won 8-5 in first singles. Alex Callahan and Zac Gregersen won a close one in first doubles 9-8 (9-7) while Garrett Bryner and Nathan Bauduin were victorious 9-7 in second doubles. Cameron Jones fell 3-8 in second singles while Branden Scovill lost 4-8 in third singles. Carbon took the win 3-2 over Stansbury.

Things became more difficult through the rest of the day, however. The Dinos then faced Grantsville and lost every set for a 5-0 sweep. The Wasps also presented a challenge as Juab defeated Carbon 5-0.

Carbon will next play Grand in Moab on Tuesday.