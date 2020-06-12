Carbon Concert Series Coming Soon to Highlight Various Talents

Utah State University Eastern (USUE) announced on Wednesday that it is organizing the Carbon Concert Series to celebrate the local talent of Eastern Utah. This concert series will take place monthly and is described as a talent show that extends to everyone in the area.

“We’re seeking talent from all over the region, not just Carbon County, to come and have the opportunity to show what they can do in a professional setting,” the university shared.

Guitarists, dancers, singers, bands and performers of all kinds are being sought. Those that have talent should not miss this opportunity. Auditions will be hosted regularly in the Geary Event Center. The newly-refurbished center is also where the series will take place.

Admission for this series is free to all that wish to admire local talent. Those that wish to audition may make an appointment by clicking here. Check back to ETV News for more information on performances dates as they are scheduled.