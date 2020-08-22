Carbon Continues Streak

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After winning three straight matches at the beginning of the week, Carbon tennis continued where it left off.

The Lady Dinos hosted Juab after a close 3-2 victory over the Lady Wasps on Tuesday. Lindsey Snow exacted revenge with a 6-1, 6-3 win in first singles. In second singles, Nicole Swasey fell 6-2, 3-6, 4-10. Lizzy Blackburn handle her business in third singles with a 6-0, 6-2 win.

Alex Cartwright and Kaydance Scovill remained hot, winning 6-4, 6-4. Alyssa Ellis and Hannah Ludington were involved in a close match, but ultimately were defeated 7-5, 2-6, 10-12. The Lady Dinos prevailed over Juab once more, 3-2.