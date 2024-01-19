Carbon Corridor Continues Efforts to Brighten Up Communities Through Art

The Carbon Corridor Public Art Grant Launches February 1, 2024

Press Release

Calling all artists, local businesses and municipalities! The Carbon County Office of Tourism Public Art Grant will open again on Feb. 1, 2024.

Last year, the program funded four different applications and new murals were added to the Desert Wave Pool, The Greek Streak, the BTAC building on Carbon Avenue, and a 3D sculpture is still in the works for the Helper River Walkway. Carbon County Office of Tourism added a new Arts & Foodies Tour brochure last year that highlighted some of the outdoor art in Price and Helper while also bringing attention to local foodie stops.

By continuing the program, the county hopes to organize a larger Public Art Tour map within the area that will encourage people to explore the community even further. Carbon County Office of Tourism wants to fill the communities with amazing public art pieces created in partnerships with cities, local businesses and artists. More than just murals, Carbon County hopes to bring eye-catching artwork to the Corridor that highlights who we are as a destination.

Applications for the Public Art Grant will be accepted starting Feb. 1, 2024 and are due by March 15, 2024. All final reports from the 2023 applications are due no later than June 1, 2024.

The Carbon Corridor Public Art Grant Program will allow artists to showcase their talents while simultaneously bringing joy to the community and encouraging travelers to visit. These art projects will be placed outdoors and on outside building walls within Carbon County.

Grant requests cannot exceed $10,000 and are required to be matched by a business or city, in partnership with an artist. The grant application period opens on Feb. 1, 2024 and closes on March 15, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Applications will be available online by visiting www.carbonutah.com/service/public-art-grant/ beginning Feb. 1, 2024.

The expected date of completion for all projects is June 1, 2024.