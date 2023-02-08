Carbon Corridor Contributes to Community’s Economic Vitality

The Carbon Corridor Public Art Grant Launches March 1, 2023

Press Release

Carbon County recognizes the economic impact that the arts bring to a community. Public art contributes to a community’s identity, fosters community pride and a sense of belonging, and enhances the quality of life for its residents and visitors. That is why the Carbon Corridor, the destination marketing brand for Carbon County, has allocated some of its tourism dollars to help fund the new Public Art Grant Program.

The Carbon County Office of Tourism wants to fill the communities with public art pieces created in partnerships with cities, local businesses and artists. More than just murals, Carbon County hopes to bring eye-catching artwork to the Corridor that highlights who we are as a destination and as a community.

“We are very excited to be able to give back to our communities in this way,” said Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist. “Public art adds enormous value to a community. As we continue to develop our destination, we want to organize a Public Art Tour map within the area that will encourage people to explore the community and its surrounding businesses.”

Applications for the Public Art Grant will be accepted starting March 1, 2023 and are due by April 14, 2023.

The Carbon Corridor Public Art Grant Program will allow artists to showcase their talents while simultaneously bringing joy to the community and encouraging travelers to visit. These art projects will be placed outdoors and on outside building walls within Carbon County.

Shanny Wilson, Carbon County Director of Economic Development and Tourism, added, “I love the idea of adding visual elements and beauty to our community. This grant program is a great opportunity to showcase unique and inspiring art, whatever form that may be.”

Grant requests cannot exceed $10,000 and are required to be matched by a business or city in partnership with an artist. The grant application period opens on March 1, 2023 and closes on April 14, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Applications will be available online by visiting https://www.carbonutah.com/service/public-art-grant/ beginning March 1, 2023.

The expected date of completion for all projects is June 1, 2024.