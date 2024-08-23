Carbon Country Club Hosts Region 12 *Photo Gallery*

The teams from Region 12 made their way to Carbon County for the second golf event of the season. The Carbon Country Club Course is a Par 70, where eight teams enjoyed the beautiful weather and scenery Wednesday.

Juab and Richfield would get the team win for the day, as both schools would get a 299 between their four best shooters. The Dinos would follow in the third spot with a score of 306, with Delta behind them with a 323. The Spartans sat in the five spot with a score of 341, followed by Manti (366), Canyon View (367) and North Sanpete (380).

For the Carbon squad, Rydge Butler led the way with a score of 73, followed by Dayton King and Levi King, both ending with a 74. Kolton Wilkinson rounded out the top four with an 85. Cash Withers ended the day with an 86, Jackson Bosone with a 94, Paxton Faulk finished at 95 and Tanner Greenhalgh ended with a 121.

For the Spartan team, Alex Hansen led with a score of 83, with all three of his teammates close behind. Champ Justice scored an 85, Bronx Olsen had an 86 and Dempsey Toomer rounded the top four with an 87. They were followed by Crew Behling scoring 95, Ethan Gilbert and Brendan Behunin with a 102. Corbin Madsen ending his day with a 107 score.

Richfield leads the way in the early season with a team average adjusted score of 296.39, followed by Juab (307.59), Delta (316.94), Carbon (323.47), Emery (350.56), Canyon View (358.96), Manti (366.43) and North Sanpete (374.84).

In the top 30 individual rankings, Rydge Butler (Carbon, 77.37) sits in eighth, Dayton King (Carbon, 79.23) is in eleventh, Levi King (Carbon, 81.1) in in thirteenth, Alex Hansen (Emery, 81.1) is in fifteenth, Dempsey Toomer (Emery, 84.84) in twenty first and Cash Withers (Carbon 85.77) in twenty third.

Next up will be the Region 12 Tournament, held at the Ridge Golf Club in West Valley. The tournament will be on Wednesday, August 28.