CARBON COUNTY 2020 GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS

U.S. President and Vice President

Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard 25

Kanye West, Michelle Tidball 44

Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris 2,392

Don Blankenship, William Mohr 22

Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen 151

Joe McHugh, Elizabeth Storm 19

Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker 18

Gloria La Riva 5

Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence 6,693

U.S. House District 3

John Curtis 6,595

Daniel Clyde Cummings 176

Thomas G. McNeill 104

Devin D. Thorpe 2,065

Governor and Lt. Governor

Chris Peterson, Karina Brown 2,091

Greg Duerden, Wayn Hill 155

Spencer J. Cox, Deidre M. Henderson 6,506

Daniel Rhead Cottam, Barry Evan Short 271

Attorney General

Rudy J. Bautista 415

Greg Skordas 2,456

Sean D. Reyes 6,251

State Auditor

John “Frugal” Dougall 6,897

Jeffrey L. Ostler 923

Brian L. Fabbi 587

State Treasurer

Richard Proctor 889

David Damschen 6,670

Joseph Speciale 912

State Senate District 27

David Parley Hinkins 7,949

State House District 69

Christine F. Watkins 7,961

County Commissioner

Casey Hopes 7,585

County Attorney

Christian B. Bryner 8,084

County Assessor

Gillan Bishop 4,998

Julie Patterson Medley 4,059

County Recorder

Karla Medley 8,070

County Treasurer

Kay Colosimo 7,562

Carbon County School Board District 1

Keith W. Cox 1,422

Carbon County School Board District 2

Melissa Swenson 1,811

Carbon County School Board District 3

Jeffrey Reed Richens 1,156

Judicial Retention

John A. Pearce Yes

David N. Mortensen Yes

Diana Hagan Yes

Gregory Keith Orme Yes

Jill M. Pohlman Yes

Michele M. Christiansen Yes

Ryan M. Harris Yes

Craig M. Bunnell Yes

Mary L. Manley Yes

Jon R. Carpenter Yes

Constitutional Amendments

Amendment A For 4,189 Against 4,932

Amendment B For 6,890 Against 1,998

Amendment C For 6,212 Against 2,737

Amendment D For 4,516 Against 4,247

Amendment E For 7,660 Against 1,429

Amendment F For 5,342 Against 3,312

Amendment G For 5,142 Against 3,859

92.26% Voter Turnout

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 25, 2020.