CARBON COUNTY 2024 GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION EARLY VOTING

Early Voting for the 2024 General Election will be conducted at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N., Price, Utah, in the Downstairs Conference Room and Atrium, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, October 29, 2024 through Friday, November 1, 2024.

Registered voters can request that a ballot be mailed to them if they failed to receive one through October 26, 2024 (UCA 20A-2-102.5(2). October 25, 2024 is the last day to register to vote without having to vote provisionally. Voters wanting to register will need to show a valid form of photo identification that shows name, photograph and current address or two different forms of identification that show name and current address, i.e. utility bill, bank statement, etc.

Voters may vote in person on November 5, 2024 at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Price, Utah from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. This location is the vote center for the General Election and is ADA accessible. Any voter needing ADA assistance or any other assistance may contact the Clerk’s Office for help at 435-636-3200.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 2, 2024.