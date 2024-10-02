CARBON COUNTY 2024 GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION

I, Seth Marsing, Clerk of Carbon County, State of Utah do hereby certify that the attached is a sample ballot for the General Election held in all voting precincts on the 5th day of November, 2024, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You are qualified to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, have been a resident of Utah at least 30 days immediately before the election, will be at least 18 years old on the day of the election, and currently live in the voting precinct where you have applied to register to vote.

Ballots will be mailed from October 15 through October 29, 2024. Ballots returned by mail must be post marked by November 4, 2024. In person Early Voting will be held Tuesday, October 29 through Friday, November 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. General Election Day is November 5, 2024.

Voters qualifying for the General Election in the following precincts will receive a ballot:

2 ​Scofield

3 ​Pleasant Valley

19 ​Wellington

20​ East Carbon

22 ​East County

30 ​Castle Heights North

31 ​Central Price

32 ​Northeast Price

33 ​North Price

34 ​Castle Heights

16 ​South Price

17 ​East Price

21​ West Helper

7 ​East Helper

37​Spring Glen

27​ Fairgrounds

36 ​South County

38​ Carbonville

39​ Westwood

40​ Miller Creek

Ballot boxes will be available at six locations in the County where any ballot may be dropped off. These locations are:

Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Ste 1100, Price, UT – Clerk’s Office

Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Price, UT – East Parking Lot Drop Box

East Carbon City Hall, 101 West Geneva Dr., East Carbon, UT 84520

Wellington City Hall, 150 W. Main, Wellington, UT 84542

Helper City Hall, 58 S. Main, Helper, UT 84526 (Drive-up window available)

Scofield City Hall, 155 E. Ivy St., Scofield, UT 84529

Voters may vote in person on November 5, 2024 at the Carbon County Administration Building from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. This location is the vote center for the General Election and is ADA accessible. Any voter needing ADA assistance or any other assistance may contact the Clerk’s Office for help at 435-636-3200.

Sample Ballots are posted in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office at 751 E 100 N Ste 1100, on our web page at carbon.utah.gov/elections/general election or call our office at 435-636-3200.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 2, 2024.