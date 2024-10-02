CARBON COUNTY 2024 GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION

I, Seth Marsing, Clerk of Carbon County, State of Utah do hereby certify that the attached is a sample ballot for the General Election held in all voting precincts on the 5th day of November, 2024, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You are qualified to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, have been a resident of Utah at least 30 days immediately before the election, will be at least 18 years old on the day of the election, and currently live in the voting precinct where you have applied to register to vote.
Ballots will be mailed from October 15 through October 29, 2024. Ballots returned by mail must be post marked by November 4, 2024. In person Early Voting will be held Tuesday, October 29 through Friday, November 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. General Election Day is November 5, 2024.
Voters qualifying for the General Election in the following precincts will receive a ballot:
2 Scofield
3 Pleasant Valley
19 Wellington
20 East Carbon
22 East County
30 Castle Heights North
31 Central Price
32 Northeast Price
33 North Price
34 Castle Heights
16 South Price
17 East Price
21 West Helper
7 East Helper
37Spring Glen
27 Fairgrounds
36 South County
38 Carbonville
39 Westwood
40 Miller Creek
Ballot boxes will be available at six locations in the County where any ballot may be dropped off. These locations are:
Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Ste 1100, Price, UT – Clerk’s Office
Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Price, UT – East Parking Lot Drop Box
East Carbon City Hall, 101 West Geneva Dr., East Carbon, UT 84520
Wellington City Hall, 150 W. Main, Wellington, UT 84542
Helper City Hall, 58 S. Main, Helper, UT 84526 (Drive-up window available)
Scofield City Hall, 155 E. Ivy St., Scofield, UT 84529
Voters may vote in person on November 5, 2024 at the Carbon County Administration Building from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. This location is the vote center for the General Election and is ADA accessible. Any voter needing ADA assistance or any other assistance may contact the Clerk’s Office for help at 435-636-3200.
Sample Ballots are posted in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office at 751 E 100 N Ste 1100, on our web page at carbon.utah.gov/elections/general election or call our office at 435-636-3200.
S/SETH MARSING
Seth Marsing
Carbon County Clerk-Auditor
Published in the ETV Newspaper October 2, 2024.