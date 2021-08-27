Carbon County 4-H Projects Displayed in Exhibit

Through Utah State University Extension and the administration building in Carbon County, 4-H members were given the opportunity to display their projects in a recent exhibit.

Members were encouraged to bring their 4-H projects to the USU Extension Office, located within the administration building, on Aug. 23 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public display took place on Aug. 25 in the main lobby of the building and the exhibits could be viewed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members were told that the projects to be exhibited could include a tri-fold poster, crafts, baked or cooked goods, artwork, gardening collections, and sewing or crocheting displays.

Rylen Hatch, Carter Abbott, Katie Abbott, Briella Hatch, Emma Bailey, Mckenna Luke, Carissa Hatch and Sophie Francis were the members that proudly displayed their various crafts and other acts of hard work and dedication.