Carbon County Adds COVID-19 Cases

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced new cases of COVID-19 in Carbon County. According to the report, three new patients tested positive for the virus.

Carbon County has now had 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began. Two patients were previously hospitalized due to the virus but have since been released. Of the 30 patients, 23 have recovered.

Grand County did not have reports of any new cases on Friday, keeping its total case count at 44. Of these, 37 have recovered. One person is currently hospitalized due to the virus.

In Emery County, there have been 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. No patients have been hospitalized and 12 have recovered.

There are no deaths attributed to the virus in the Southeast Utah region. Over 6,500 tests have been conducted throughout the region.

For case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.