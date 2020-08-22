Carbon County Adds COVID-19 Cases

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced four new cases of COVID-19 within the region on Friday evening. One of these new cases is a teacher at Carbon High School that tested positive for the virus.

“A teacher at Carbon High School tested positive. Contact tracing identified five other teachers that needed to be quarantined,” the Southeast Utah Health Department shared in a statement. “The exposure happened before school started for the year and the teacher in question remained in self-isolation once symptoms began. We are grateful for the cooperation of school district staff and administration.”

Since testing began, Carbon County has had 65 confirmed cases of the virus. Of these, 52 have recovered, leaving 13 active cases. One patient is currently hospitalized while three other patients were previously hospitalized but have since been released. In Carbon County, there have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Grand County has seen 54 confirmed cases of the virus. To date, 52 of these patients have recovered. The lone death attributed to COVID-19 in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85 that had been hospitalized due to the virus.

Emery County has only had 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All of these patients have recovered, leaving no active cases at this time. No hospitalizations or deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

For a regional case breakdown by age, see the graph below.