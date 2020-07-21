Carbon County Adds COVID-19 Cases

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced new COVID-19 cases in Carbon County on Monday evening.

Carbon County has two new cases, the health department reported, bringing the county’s total to 24 since testing began. Of these, 21 patients have recovered and one has been hospitalized.

In Grand County, 32 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Two patients have been hospitalized and 22 have recovered.

Emery County has had 11 confirmed cases but no hospitalizations. Ten of these patients have recovered from the virus.

Since testing began, over 5,300 tests have been conducted within the Southeast Utah region. Of those who have been tested, only about 1.25% have tested positive for COVID-19. The recovery rate is nearly 80%.

For more information on the case, including breakdown by age and gender, please see the graphs below.