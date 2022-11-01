Carbon County Adds Day for In-Person Voting

On Tuesday afternoon, Carbon County announced that it will be adding an additional day to in-person voting due to delayed mail-in ballots.

According to a release from Carbon County on Friday, ballots were delayed due to a processing issue with the printing vendor for election ballots. Friday’s announcement stated that ballots were with the United States Postal Service and were working their way through the process.

Because of the delay, county officials made the decision to add an additional day to in-person voting. This will be on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the county administration building located at 751 East 100 North in Price.

In person voting will also take place at the county administration building this week. Residents can vote Nov. 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election day voting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who have received a mail-in ballot may return it the following ways:

1. Bring it to the Carbon County Clerk’s Office and hand deliver it by Nov. 8 at 8 p m.

2. Drop it off at the drop box in the parking lot of the Carbon County administration building (see above map) by Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

3. Drop it off at Helper, Wellington, Scofield and East Carbon city halls during their respective business hours.

4. Mail it back to the Carbon County Clerk’s Office with a post mark date no later than Nov. 7.