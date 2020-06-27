Carbon County Adds New COVID-19 Case

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced on Friday that it has had 37 COVID-19 cases in its region following another confirmed case in Carbon County.

To date, 15 patients have tested positive for the virus in Carbon County. Fourteen of those have recovered while the new case remains active.

Emery County also has one active case at this time. In total, the county has had nine positive tests. Eight patients have recovered.

Grand County also added a new case this week, bringing its total to 13. Of those, twelve have recovered from the virus.

Over 4,300 people have been tested for COVID-19 throughout the Southeast Region.