Carbon County Airport to Receive $22,000

By Del Leonard Jones

The Carbon County Regional Airport/Buck Davis Field will receive $22,000 in federal grant money, the Federal Aviation Administration announced this week.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan of 2021 that became law in March. It aims to keep airport workers employed and to keep airport construction projects alive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The package nationwide is $8 billion, of which 33 airports in Utah will receive $100 million.

Salt Lake City International Airport will get $91.7 million, Provo Municipal $2 million, St. George Regional $1.9 million, Cedar City Regional $1.1 million and Canyonlands Field $1.1 million.

Among the airports closest to Carbon County, the Roosevelt Municipal and Nephi Municipal airports will each receive $32,000. The Manti-Ephraim airport will get $22,000.