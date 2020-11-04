Carbon County Ambulance Garage Hosts Successful Trunk or Treat Event *Photo Gallery*

Press Release

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the Carbon County Ambulance hosted a community “drive thru” trick or treat at the ambulance garage on Airport Road. Emergency and law enforcement agencies from throughout the county came together to pass out candy to little goblins, ghosts and princesses through open car windows. The event was organized by Christine Johnson, the public relations representative for Carbon County Ambulance.

“Our goal was to help promote a positive regard for our local EMS and first response entities while providing the community with a fun, local event for Halloween,” said Johnson.

Hundreds of children were able to trick-or-treat safely during this event. The Southeastern Health Department provided health and safety guidelines, which were followed by all participants. This event brought together the Carbon County Ambulance, Carbon County Search and Rescue, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Wellington City’s fire and police departments, Helper City’s fire and police departments, Price City’s police department, Utah Highway Patrol, as well as USU Eastern’s police department were all represented at the event.

Also distributing candy were the Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and members of Forestry Fire and State Lands. Dr. Blane Jackson from A Perfect Smile followed up by passing out toothbrushes to all the children as they completed the trick-or-treat route.

Carbon County Ambulance would like to show appreciation and thank the sponsors and volunteers who helped make this event possible: Parkway Dental, Smith’s Food and Drug, Sarah’s Shining Stars Preschool, Castle Valley Community Theater, Peczuh Printing, Paul and Karen Bedont, Tracy Bedont, Zac Wise, Kyle Fox, Ed Chavez, Jennifer Roberts, Scott Barney, Wally Hendricks and Carbon County Emergency Management.