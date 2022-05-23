Carbon County Ambulance Receives Generous Donation

At last week’s commission meeting, Carbon County Emergency Manager Justin Needles took time to recognize a resource donation from the Southeastern Utah Healthcare Preparedness Coalition.

This donation was to the Carbon County Ambulance to help facilitate patient care. Needles explained that he has been working to get the ambulance to go paperless. However, through the venture, it was discovered that they did not have the funding for it.

The ambulance department was invited to the coalition, which was able to provide five iPads for the paperless venture. From there, Needles stated that the transition has been a seamless process. He thanked Chet Ingram, who was a present representative of the coalition, and the program for its services to the community.

Ingram stated that the Carbon County Ambulance, along with all EMS agencies, are big players in the coalition. He credited the county ambulance department with being very active and prepared to help with any questions the coalition may have.