Carbon County Animal Shelter Announces Changes

On Jan. 12, the Carbon County Animal Shelter announced that changes have been made in the way that they are accepting animals at the shelter.

The shelter will no longer take cats that do not come in a pet carrier and will not accept cats that are brought in a box. Furthermore, all feral cats must be in a wire Havahart trap.

The shelter is also requesting to be informed beforehand if an animal is sick. Additionally, all dogs that come into the shelter must be on a leash.

Questions regarding these new policies can be directed to the Carbon County Animal Shelter at (435) 636-3747.